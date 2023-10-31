ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan in Internal Turmoil, Inzamam Quits Over Allegations

Inzamam issued a counter statement after this, where he stated "I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector."

Meanwhile, PCB have set up a five-member fact-finding committee to “investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

“The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner,” they confirmed.