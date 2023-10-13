ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Shubman Gill 99% Available,’ Confirms Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma said opener Shubman Gill is 99% available for the high-octane clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 14 October. Gill had missed India’s victories in matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness.

The right-handed opener, who also needed hospitalization in Chennai as a precautionary measure, arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of team’s arrival, and batted in the nets on Thursday to assess his preparedness for Saturday’s clash.

“99% he is available. We'll see tomorrow,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference. If Gill manages to make it to India’s playing eleven on Saturday, then Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings in his absence, will have to sit out.