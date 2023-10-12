Cricket World Cup: Shubman Gill Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of Pakistan Game

An 8 wicket win over Afghanistan and the Indian cricket team now moves to Ahmedabad for their big-ticket clash against Pakistan on Saturday.

Joining the team there will be opener Shubman Gill who has been recovering from dengue and has missed the team's two opening matches of the ICC World Cup 2023. Gill landed in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Thursday, having flown in from Chennai where he was discharged from the hospital a couple of days back.

“He’s recovering well. Yes, he was hospitalised, but it was more though as a precaution. He’s back in the hotel in Chennai and is recovering well. So, he’s being monitored by the medical team. We are hoping that he will recover soon and would be looking good,” India's batting coach Vikram Rathour had said on the eve of the Afghanistan game.

There has been no official update on Gill's recovery since and it is not known whether he will be fit to play Saturday's fixture.