(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
In Photos: Captains of the 10 Teams Attend Media Session Before Opening Game
ICC World Cup: The World Cup will begin from 5th October and continue till 19th November
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
×
×