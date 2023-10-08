ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Ecstatic as Rohit Sharma’s Team Topple Aussies

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in their first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, marking a great beginning in the tournament. Playing an instrumental role in the victory, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli established a firm partnership, scoring 97* and 85 respectively, powering the two-time champions to a stunning victory.
The Indian bowling unit delivered a wonderful collective performance as well, restricting the Aussies below 199. Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with a three-wicket haul. The Indian batting unit, however, caused disappointment to the fans when they lost early wickets initially and were three down at just two runs.
But Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stepped up at the time when Team India needed a strong partnership and hit half-centuries each. While Kohli had to depart back to the dressing room after scoring 85 runs, KL Rahul went on to put 97 runs on the scoreboard before the match ended with India emerging victorious.
The Indian fans are over the moon with this victory and are applauding Virat and Rahul's exceptional performances in the contest. Here's how they reacted:
