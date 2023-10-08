ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Live

India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: India will be opening their world campaign against Australia.

Kanika Singh
Updated
World Cup
3 min read
India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snapshot

  • India are all set to take on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 2023 ICC World Cup match.

  • Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

  • Ishan Kishan has replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI who is missing out due to illness.

  • The Indian side is led by Rohit Sharma while Pat Cummins is serving as the captain to the Aussies.

  • It is the first match of the tournament for both the sides.

2:09 PM , 08 Oct

India vs Australia Updates: First Boundary Of The Contest

Mohammed Siraj will share the new ball with Bumrah. Warner faces his first ball and welcomes him with a boundary, first of the match. Siraj makes a comeback and bowls five dots.

Australia after 2 overs - 5/0

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
2:04 PM , 08 Oct

India vs Australia Updates: First Over Done

We have two slips in place. Jasprit Bumrah gets off the mark with a dot. Warner takes a single on the second delivery to give Marsh the strike. Four dots on the trot and the over yield just one run.

Australia after 1 over - 1/0

2:00 PM , 08 Oct

India vs Australia Updates: It's Gametime!

Players are walking out in the middle. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are at the crease for Australia, Warner on strike. Jasprit Bumrah will open the attack for India.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
1:56 PM , 08 Oct

India vs Australia Updates: Anthems Done!

Right then, both teams are done with their national anthems with India's echoing loud at the Chepauk. Live action super soon!


Published: 08 Oct 2023, 1:11 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×