India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

India are all set to take on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 2023 ICC World Cup match.

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

Ishan Kishan has replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI who is missing out due to illness.

The Indian side is led by Rohit Sharma while Pat Cummins is serving as the captain to the Aussies.