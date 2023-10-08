India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

India are all set to take on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 2023 ICC World Cup match.
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.
Ishan Kishan has replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI who is missing out due to illness.
The Indian side is led by Rohit Sharma while Pat Cummins is serving as the captain to the Aussies.
It is the first match of the tournament for both the sides.
India vs Australia Updates: First Boundary Of The Contest
Mohammed Siraj will share the new ball with Bumrah. Warner faces his first ball and welcomes him with a boundary, first of the match. Siraj makes a comeback and bowls five dots.
Australia after 2 overs - 5/0
India vs Australia Updates: First Over Done
We have two slips in place. Jasprit Bumrah gets off the mark with a dot. Warner takes a single on the second delivery to give Marsh the strike. Four dots on the trot and the over yield just one run.
Australia after 1 over - 1/0
India vs Australia Updates: It's Gametime!
Players are walking out in the middle. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are at the crease for Australia, Warner on strike. Jasprit Bumrah will open the attack for India.