Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: India Beat Australia by 6 Wickets

India is at position 5 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Standings Table after beating Australia today by 6 tickets.

India started its ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 journey today on Sunday, 8 October with an opening match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After defeating Australia by 6 wickets, India stands at position 5 in the ICC Cricket Points Table 2023 with 2 points and a run rate of +0.883. Australia on the other hand have dropped to spot 6 in the standings table, and have a run rate of -0.883.

At the end of every match, the Cricket World Cup Standings Table is updated as per the ICC rules. The winning team is awarded with two points while the losing team doesn't get any point. In case a match finishes in a tie or is incomplete due to bad weather or any other reason, one point will be given to both the playing teams. However, a super over will be bowled if there is a tie in the final or knockout match. Apart from the points table, the net run rate (NRR) of each team will also be updated daily.

Check this space regularly for the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: India vs Australia Match Today

Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after India vs Australia match today.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1New Zealand110002.1492
2South Africa110002.042
3Pakistan110001.622
4Bangladesh110001.4382
5India110000.8832
6Australia10100-0.8830
7Afghanistan10100-1.4380
8Netherlands10100-1.620
9Sri Lanka10100-2.040
10England10100-2.1490
