ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli & Rahul’s Rescue Acts Propel India to a Winning Start

India’s first match at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup had every constituent possible to ensure the fans in Chennai, who dared and braved the heat to flock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the fans all across the globe, who waited patiently, with bated breath, for four days since the tournament’s commencement to witness their favourite team in action, get their money’s, and time’s worth.

It had a few heroic performances, and some disappointing let-downs. It had moments where not many could have avoided biting their nails, and moments where everything in life seemed to be in perfect order for every Indian cricket fan.