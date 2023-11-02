ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Celebrate Win Against SL, Semis Qualification

Riding on Mohammed Shami’s fifer, team India on Wednesday bundled Sri Lanka out for 55 runs in just 19.4 overs to hand them a 302-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mohammed Siraj (3 wickets) and Jasprit Bumrah (1 wicket), too, displayed exceptional bowling prowess as they ran through Lankans’ top-order.
Batting first, Virat Kohli and his heir apparent got off to a flying start as they scored 92 and 88 runs, respectively. Number 4 batter Shreyas Iyer notched 82 runs off 56 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 3 boundaries.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added the finishing touches as he scored 35 off 24 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 357 runs in 50 overs.
As India continued their winning streak at the ICC World Cup 2023 and booked a spot in the semifinals, here’s how fans and former cricketers reacted to their thrilling triumph: