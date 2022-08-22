India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Wins Toss Again, India to Bat First
India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss yet again, but opted for bat first this time around.
India are taking on Zimbabwe for the last match of the three-match ODI series today, 22 August, at the Harare Sports Club. Having already secured an unassailable lead by winning the first couple of matches, the Indian think tank could opt to test their bench strength in this match.
Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss for the third match in a row, but unlike the previous matches, he opted to bat first in this match.
India have made a couple of changes to their playing XI, with Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan being given opportunities at the expense of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
"We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of moment in the surface. Couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in," Rahul said after the toss.
Along the same lines, Zimbabwe have also made two changes in their team. After being asked to bowl first, the Chevrons' skipper Regis Chakabva said "With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat."
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.
