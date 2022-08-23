India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

Days before India's opening campaign in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the UAE, the team has suffered a big blow with a report saying that head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19.



Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe for the recently-concluded three-match One-day International series, which the KL Rahul-led side won 3-0. Due to the busy international schedule, the coaching staff, including Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, was rested by the senior selection committee.