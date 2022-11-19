Manika Batra Wins Bronze Medal at Asian Table Tennis Cup
Batra's victory comes after her loss against Japan's Mima Ito on Saturday.
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra won the Bronze medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament being held in Bangkok on Saturday, 19 November.
She won against World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by 4-2, becoming the first Indian female table tennis player to win a medal at the tournament. Batra defeated Hayata by 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.
""I'm happy to win the bronze medal in this Asian cup. This is a big victory for me, defeating top players and it was so wonderful playing and fighting against them. I'll continue this hard work and will give my best for my future tournaments," Batra said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
This comes after her loss against Japan's Mima Ito on Saturday by 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4).
Manika, who is ranked number 44 in the world, had earlier defeated world number 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium, reported news agency PTI.
She also defeated world number seven Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
