Achanta Sharath Kamal – India’s Table Tennis Legend Who Defied Age and Time

Growing Affection for Table Tennis

By the time Sharath was born, his father had become a national-level coach. Srinavasa would take his four-year-old child to his table tennis coaching sessions, hoping that the kid would grow an interest in the sport.

Sharath’s journey had not even started when his father strategised a career plan for him, determined to ensure his son achieves everything the Rajahmundhry kid once dreamt of, but could never realise.

In an interview with Rediff, Rao once said “I had a dream for him. I wanted him to achieve all that we could not. I wanted him to win laurels for himself and the country. When we were playing, we were humiliated. We resolved that we would coach many youngsters, including our own children.”