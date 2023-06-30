Team Is Motivated to Bag Hockey Gold at the Asian Games, Says Savita Punia

Hoping to improve on their Tokyo performance in the next Olympics in Paris, the Indian women's hockey team is hoping to clinch a direct berth in the 2024 Games next year.

Captain Savita Punia is confident in her team's preparation and ability to finish on top of the podium at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, which will take place in September and October of this year.

the Hangzhou Asian Games will also be a chance for the Indian team to improve upon the silver medal it won in Jakarta four years back.