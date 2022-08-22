ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Scraps CoA After Centre’s Plea At AIFF’s Suspension Hearing

The Supreme Court has scrapped the three-member CoA after the Centre's plea during a hearing on 22 August.

The Supreme Court of India scrapped the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) looking after All India Football Federation's (AIFF) operations following a hearing on Monday, 22 August.

AIFF is currently suspended by FIFA for the CoA's involvement, which the global football governing body termed as 'undue third-party influence.'

In a hearing today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the ministry in this regard, asked the supreme court to scrap CoA, stating AIFF’s daily operations should be managed by an acting Secretary General and not a third party.

The responsibility will eventually shift to the elected executive committee, but there are disputes regarding the formation of the electoral college. The Supreme Court had previously accepted CoA’s proposal of having 36 former footballers and as many state association representatives in the electoral college, which was met with stern opposition.

Pertaining to this issue, the Solicitor General asked the apex court to start the election procedure from the beginning.

Following the dissolution of CoA, the court is hopeful of the revocation of AIFF’s suspension, but further clarity on the election date and procedure is still awaited.

