Shattered Dreams: 2 Clubs Stand To Lose the Most From FIFA’s Suspension of AIFF

On 16 August, FIFA suspended the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) owing to “undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.”

Currently, the operations of the AIFF are being looked after by a court-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), which the global football governing body views as a ‘third-party influence.'

Most of the discussion regarding the impact of the suspension has been on India potentially losing hosting rights for the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup, but two clubs, Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, have already been adversely impacted by the suspension as both the teams cannot participate in continental tournaments.

It is especially worse for Gokulam Kerala FC, given that their women's team qualified for the apex competition in Asia, the AFC Women's Club Championship.