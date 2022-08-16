CoA Expresses 'Surprise and Disappointment' Over FIFA's Ban on AIFF

FIFA had also proposed through the sports ministry that the EC have 23 members, including six eminent players. The above EC will elect the 17 members (including the president, secretary general, treasurer, one vice-president, and one joint-secretary).

Four of the six eminent players will be men, and two will be women. Eminent players may be nominated (co-opted) in the EC and have voting rights, bringing the total to more than 25 percent.

"CoA is surprised by the world body’s decision to slap the suspension on Indian Football in the midst of discussions going on among all stakeholders to find the best possible solution in the current situation," the statement read.

“It is unfortunate to see such a directive by FIFA during a time when all efforts were being made to put Indian Football back on the right track. That being said, we are constantly in talks with all the stakeholders, including FIFA, to find the correct solution to this situation, and get the ball rolling once again," said CoA chairman Justice (retd) Anil Dave.