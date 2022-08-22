AIFF Returning Officer Rejects Nomination Papers of Two Presidential Candidates

Amid uncertainty over the AIFF elections scheduled for August 28, the returning officer on Sunday rejected the candidature of Valanka Alemao and Manvendra Singh for the president's post after their respective seconders denied having signed any nomination paper.

The filing of nomination papers for the election of AIFF's executive committee under the aegis of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) completed on Saturday, even though there's cloud of uncertainty over the world governing body FIFA accepting the poll process.

Alemao, daughter of Goa association president Churchill Alemao, and Rajasthan association chief Manvendra were among the seven who had filed nomination papers for the president's post.