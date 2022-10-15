Jay Shah, Jhulan Goswami and Others Congratulate India on Women’s Asia Cup Win

The Indian women’s cricket team secured their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title on Saturday, 15 October, as they defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

Following the victory, Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls received a plethora of congratulatory messages on social media from former cricketers and administrators.

The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah wrote “We (India) are CHAMPIONS! What an amazing run by @BCCIWomen at the #AsiaCup2022. Congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet & her team for raising the bar in women’s cricket. The convincing win in the final is a testimony to #TeamIndia’s consistency and class.”