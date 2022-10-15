Jay Shah, Jhulan Goswami and Others Congratulate India on Women’s Asia Cup Win
Women's Asia Cup 2022: With the win against Sri Lanka, India bagged their seventh Women's Asia Cup title.
The Indian women’s cricket team secured their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title on Saturday, 15 October, as they defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.
Following the victory, Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls received a plethora of congratulatory messages on social media from former cricketers and administrators.
The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah wrote “We (India) are CHAMPIONS! What an amazing run by @BCCIWomen at the #AsiaCup2022. Congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet & her team for raising the bar in women’s cricket. The convincing win in the final is a testimony to #TeamIndia’s consistency and class.”
Former pacer Jhulan Goswami, who recently called curtains on her illustrious career, tweeted “Congratulations @BCCIWomen on winning the #AsiaCup for the 7th time! A brilliant team effort. So proud of you all.”
Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Amit Mishra also congratulated the Indian women’s team.
India Dominated Proceedings Throughout
As for the match, the Indians were dominant from the beginning. Opting to bat first, the Sri Lankans could only score 65/9 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a brilliant performance from Harmanpreet Kaur’s bowling unit. Renuka Singh picked up three wickets by conceding only five runs, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana picked up two wickets apiece.
In the run chase, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were not influential in this fixture, but it had no effect on the game whatsoever as a 25-ball 51 from Smriti Mandhana meant India always had one hand on the trophy. To take her team over the line, Harmanpreet Kaur later chipped in with a 11-run cameo.
