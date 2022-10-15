Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final, India vs Sri Lanka: SL Win Toss, Opt To Bat First
Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final, India vs Sri Lanka: India have won six of the seven previous editions of this event.
Sri Lankan women's team skipper, Chamari Athapaththu won the toss in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, and elected to bat first. The match is being played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.
India have made one change to their playing XI that defeated Thailand in the semi-finals. In place of Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha has been given an opportunity. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, have fielded the same team that got the better of Pakistan in their semi-final tie.
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
This is the eighth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup, and India made it to the finals of the all of the seven previous instalments. The women in blue emerged victorious in the first six editions of the competition, but in 2018, they were handed a defeat by Bangladesh in the final.
This time around, Harmanpreet Kaur’s women have been nearly flawless, except a much-talked-about defeat against Pakistan. They won the rest of their five league stage matches – beating Sri Lanka, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Thailand in the process, before beating Thailand once again in the semi-finals.
As for Sri Lanka, they finished third in the league phase, winning four of their six matches, but losing against India and Pakistan. However, Chamari Athapaththu’s team did a commendable job in their semi-final clash, where they defeated Pakistan by only a solitary run.
