SC Allows BCCI To Modify Mandatory Cooling-Off Period for Administrators
The cooling-off period will now kick in only if an office-bearer completes two consecutive terms in their position.
i
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 September, allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to modify the mandatory cooling-off clause for the board's administrators.
The cooling off period will now kick in only if the office-bearer completes two consecutive terms in their position.
The apex court's ruling is set to pave way for extensions in tenure of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Topics: BCCI
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Read More
