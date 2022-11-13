T20 World Cup: Twitter Sympathises With Injured Shaheen Afridi as Pak Lose Final

Former players and cricket enthusiasts showered their empathy on Shaheen Afridi, as the Pakistani pacer suffered an injury during his team’s defeat against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Despite having only 138 runs to defend against an intimidating English batting unit, the Pakistani bowlers put up a valiant show to take the game deep. Afridi was one of the chief orchestrators of the Pakistani resilience, as he dismantled opening batter Alex Hales’ stumps in the first over itself.

However, the 22-year-old sustained an unfortunate injury while fielding.