Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England Win Toss, to Bowl First
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final: Pakistan won this tournament in 2009, while England did the same in 2010.
England won the toss in the all-important final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan, and opted to bowl first here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"Both teams come into this final in red-hot form. Looking forward to the challenge. Little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today," the Three Lions' skipper, Jos Buttler said after the toss.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam also mentioned that he would have preferred to bowl first. "We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it," the opener stated.
Out of the 17 T20I matches which have produced a winner here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, 19 have been won by the team batting second, which further corroborates Buttler's decision. Six Super 12 matches were scheduled to be played here, but three of those fixtures were abandoned due to rain. Among the three matches which did yield a winner, the chasing team emerged victorious on two occasions.
After winning their respective fixtures comprehensively in the semi-finals, both Pakistan and England have opted to field an unchanged playing XI for the final.
Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
Pakistan and England Eye Second Title
Irrespective of what transpires in the final, Pakistan can be immensely proud of their performance, especially after their disastrous start. Babar Azam’s team lost by four wickets in their opening match against India, before being handed a shock defeat by Zimbabwe in their second fixture.
It seemed that their campaign is all but over, but three consecutive victories against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh helped the green shirts to make it to the semi-final. In their last fixture, they got rthe better of a high-flying New Zealand by seven wickets.
Though not identical, England have had a similar plotline in this tournament. They did manage to win their first match against Afghanistan, but in their second fixture, Jos Buttler’s men were stunned by a spirited show by Ireland.
To make matters worse for them, the third fixture against Australia was a wash out. However, wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka helped them make it to the semis, where they were seen at their flawless best – handing India a comprehensive 10-wicket defeat.
Pakistan won this competition back in 2009, whilst England did the same in the very next year. Both teams are chasing their second title, which will make them the joint most successful team in the T20 World Cup.
