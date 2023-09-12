On Tuesday, 12 September, Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs, during his team's second 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The 36-year-old achieved this feat with a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha’s ball in the seventh over of India’s innings. He then went on to score his third consecutive half-century, before being dismissed by Dunith Wellalage.
Having reached the milestone in just 241 innings, Rohit is now the second-fastest player from his team to have completed 10,000 ODI runs. In the process, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record (259 innings), and is only behind former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who accomplished the same feat in 205 innings.
Since his debut in 2007, Rohit has scored 30 ODI hundreds and 51 half-centuries.
Here's how former cricketers reacted to the Indian skipper's milestone:
