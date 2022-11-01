Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana & Others Post Cryptic Messages After Selection Snub

Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi posted cryptic messages on social media on Monday, 31 October, following the announcement of the Indian squads for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team will depart for New Zealand, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODI matches. That tour will be followed by a visit to Bangladesh, where the men in blue will be featuring in three ODIs and a couple of Test matches.