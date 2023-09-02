India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Embraces Haris Rauf Ahead of Impending Battle

Team India is laying the groundwork for a much-awaited ODI clash against Pakistan, to kickstart its Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2 August, at Pallekele International Stadium, this is the first time since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, that the two teams will be battling in an ODI game.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, players from both nations were seen in jovial mood during the training session. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Virat Kohli was seen embracing Pakistanu speedster, Haris Rayd.