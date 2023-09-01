Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Announce Unchanged Playing XI for Clash Against India

As they did ahead of their opening tie of the 2023 Asia Cup, against Nepal, Pakistan have announced their playing XI a day prior to their second fixture. Ahead of the crucial encounter against India on 2 September, the eleven players who will represent the green shirts have been named.

Considering they secured a comfortable 238-run triumph over Nepal, Pakistan have decided against making unwarranted tweaks to their team. Justifiably, the same set of players will again be featuring on Saturday, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.