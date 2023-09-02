The highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, on Saturday, 2 August. This is the first time both the teams will be meeting in an ODI clash since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, the weather forecast is not too promising, as chances of the game being rain-affected are quite high.
As per Accuweather, there are 50-60% chances of rain early in the day, which can impact the toss. The possibility of rain can go up to as high as 60% throughout the day, albeit the conditions are expected to gradually get better as the day progresses. Hence, even if we have a delayed start, we can expect to witness cricketing action.
Hourly weather forecast of Kandy on 2nd September
12 pm - 3 pm: 40-60%
4 pm - 8 pm: 30-60%
9 pm - 11 pm: 60-70%
The fans of both teams will not only be hoping for their respective team's victory, but will also be praying for leniency from the weather gods, on the day where the world of cricket comes to a standstill.
