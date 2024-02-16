Ind vs Eng: Netizens React as Ashwin Reaches the Historic 500 Test Wickets Mark

Ravichandran Ashwin added yet another record to his name on Friday, when he picked his 500th Test wicket on the second day of the Rajkot Test. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley in the third session to become only the second Indian to achieve this feat.
With this, Ashwin also became the second-fastest bowler to breach the 500 landmark, both in terms of balls bowled and matches played. While Ashwin took 25715 balls, legendary Glenn McGrath only used 25528 balls. In terms of matches, he is second to Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached the peak in a record 87 matches while Ashwin completed it in 98 matches.
Earlier, in the last Test, Ashwin took the wicket of Ollie Pope in the second inning to become the leading wicket-taker for India against England in Test cricket. Pope was removed, after Rohit Sharma managed to take a successful catch and hand Ashwin his 498th wicket, helping him surpass BS Chandrasekhar.
Ashwin is also only the ninth bowler to pass the 500 mark and only the second Indian to feature in the elite list with Anil Kumble being the first one. Kumble remains the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests with 619 wickets, picked up in 132 Test matches. The overall club is led by Sri Lanka's legend Muralitharan who took a record 800 wickets in just 133 outings.
Fans are all over social media hailing the Indian star for a remarkable feat.
