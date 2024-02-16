Ind vs Eng: Netizens React as Ashwin Reaches the Historic 500 Test Wickets Mark

Ravichandran Ashwin added yet another record to his name on Friday, when he picked his 500th Test wicket on the second day of the Rajkot Test. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley in the third session to become only the second Indian to achieve this feat.

With this, Ashwin also became the second-fastest bowler to breach the 500 landmark, both in terms of balls bowled and matches played. While Ashwin took 25715 balls, legendary Glenn McGrath only used 25528 balls. In terms of matches, he is second to Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached the peak in a record 87 matches while Ashwin completed it in 98 matches.