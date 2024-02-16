Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ashwin Picks 500th Test Wkt, Becomes 2nd Indian To Do So

Impressively, he becomes the second bowler in the world, following Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, to achieve this distinction in fewer than 100 Tests; Muralidaran accomplished the feat in just 87 matches. Ashwin accomplished this feat in his 98th Test match.

His journey to 500 wickets has been marked by numerous records, making him the fastest Indian to reach various milestones, including 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400, and 450 Test wickets.

Additionally, he holds the title of the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets.