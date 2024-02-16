Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ashwin Picks 500th Test Wkt, Becomes 2nd Indian To Do So

Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday, 16 February accomplished a remarkable feat by securing his 500th Test wicket during the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
The seasoned off-spinner reached this milestone by dismissing England's Zak Crawley.
In achieving this milestone, Ashwin joins the elite company of Anil Kumble as the only Indians to claim 500 Test wickets in international cricket. The latter has 619 scalps to his credit.
Impressively, he becomes the second bowler in the world, following Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, to achieve this distinction in fewer than 100 Tests; Muralidaran accomplished the feat in just 87 matches. Ashwin accomplished this feat in his 98th Test match.
His journey to 500 wickets has been marked by numerous records, making him the fastest Indian to reach various milestones, including 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400, and 450 Test wickets.
Additionally, he holds the title of the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets.
