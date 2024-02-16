R Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets: A Look at His 10 Best Test Outings

On a momentous Friday, 16 February, the seasoned maestro of Indian spin, Ravichandran Ashwin, etched his name in the annals of cricket history as he achieved the Herculean feat of completing 500 Test wickets during the third India vs England Test.

Ashwin, who is just two Tests away from donning the whites for India for the 100th time, stands as only the second Indian bowler to attain the illustrious 500-wicket milestone in Test cricket, with the legendary Anil Kumble being the sole predecessor.

As Ashwin savours the sweet taste of success in reaching this monumental milestone, let's rewind the clock and reminisce his 10 most remarkable performances in the enduring realm of Test cricket: