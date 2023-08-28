From Prez Murmu to Master Blaster Sachin, Everyone Lauds Neeraj’s Stellar Show

Neeraj Chopra continued his gold medal-winning run on Sunday night in Budapest, finishing on top of the podium at the World Athletics Championships 2023. Neeraj’s throw of 88.17m in his second attempt helped him achieve the historic feat as India earned its first-ever gold in the event's history.
From the President of India to his ardent fans, everyone was left in awe of Neeraj’s stellar performance at the global stage.
President Droupadi Murmu posted a series of tweets hailing Neeraj. "Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth," she wrote.
She further added, "India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud Neeraj’s performance, “The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships.”
Home Minister Amit Shah also sent warm wishes to Neeraj and wrote, "Ace javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 scripts history by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship. Today, he has set a new benchmark of success for upcoming athletes to achieve. My warmest congratulations to him. May he continue to soar high."
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur also congratulated Neeraj for achieving this historic feat and wrote, "@Neeraj_chopra1 does it again! 88.17 Meters for gold. The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st athlete to win a gold medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. The entire nation is proud of your achievements and this moment will be remembered forever in Indian sporting history. "
"Double the titles, double the pride Neeraj Chopra making history for India as the first to hold both Olympic and World Champion titles. A remarkable feat that will inspire generations to come. Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1," wrote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar also sent a few words of praise Neeraj's way and wrote, "India’s first-ever goldat the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It's a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent @Neeraj_chopra1."
Neeraj had won a silver medal at the tournament last year but successfully moved up the podium to reach the top spot, which he has been able to grab in other global tournaments as well. He will be putting up a show once again at the Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October, 2023.
