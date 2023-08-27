The Indian men's 4x400m relay team scripted history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, by finishing second, only behind the United States of America in the semifinal heat, setting the Asian Record and qualifying for the final.
As the contestants went into the final leg of the first semifinal in the men's 4x400m relay race on Saturday, there was a buzz in the stadium as India went neck-and-neck with the USA for the finish line.
Though the USA team of Trevor Bassitt, Matthew Boling, Christopher Bailey and Justin Robinson eventually pulled ahead to win the heat in 2:58.47, India held on to second in an Asian Record of 2:59.05.
The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal Variathodi and Rajesh Ramesh came up with a superb race to set a new Asian record, dipping below 3 minutes. The Indian team improved on the previous mark of 2:29.51 set by Japan in last year's World Championship in Eugene, USA.
India Eclipses Jamaica, Great Britain
On Saturday, 26 August, India was followed by Great Britain and Botswana, both clocking 2:59.42. Britain grabbed the third automatic qualifying spot, while Botswana advanced on time.
Jamaica won the second semifinal in 2:59.82, and and they'll have individual champion Antonio Watson to bring in for the final.
France took second place from Italy and the Netherlands, all of them making it through to the final. But the focus on Saturday was on the Indian team as it was placed second overall, with a timing faster than sprint powerhouse Jamaica.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)