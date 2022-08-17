Gokulam Kerala FC Writes To Prime Minister Seeking Intervention On FIFA Ban
FIFA's ban on AIFF has led to Gokulam Kerala being disallowed to compete at the AFC women's club championship.
The ban imposed by FIFA on the All India Football Federation meant that national teams won't be able to compete on the international stage.
However, this meant that Indian clubs, including the Gokulam Kerala FC women's team in the AFC Women's Club Championship, wouldn't be able to compete in continental competitions.
The club has now written to the Prime Minister's office, requesting that the ban be lifted and that they be allowed to compete in Asia's premier club competition.
FIFA had earlier stated that the suspension of the AIFF would be lifted once the order to form a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee was repealed and the AIFF administration regained full control of the AIFF's daily operations.
"Our team reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from Kozhikode during the early hours of the 16th of august 2022. On arrival, we heard through various Media outlets that FIFA has banned AIFF (All India Football Federation) and The clubs are therefore no longer entitled to take part in the International competition until the suspension is lifted (copy of the letter Issued by FIFA, august 14, 2022, is attached)," stated the letter that was posted by Gokulam Kerala on Twitter.
"Our club's women's football team consisting of 23 players with an average age of 21 got grounded at Tashkent with disappointment coupled with distress as our preparation both mentally and physically went awry."
"It may be please be seen that our women players and the club has been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC women's club championship 2022 for no fault of ours," it further stated.
"In the light of the above, we request PMos good officers to intervene in this matter and make all efforts to revoke FIFA ban and include us back in The AFC women's club championship as the champion club of India."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.