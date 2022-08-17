AIFF Suspension Hearing on 22 August, SC Asks Centre To Ensure Hosting of U17 WC

The Supreme Court agreed to an immediate hearing regarding the issue on 17 August. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the sports ministry in this matter, claimed that the ministry, CoA and FIFA are in consistent discussions regarding the future of Indian football and requested a hearing on August 22.

While the suspension currently prevents India from organizing any international events, the country will still be able to host the U-17 World Cup if a new AIFF constitution gets implemented and a new executive committee comes into power before FIFA decides to relocate the event to another nation.

In what is a key outcome of today’s events, the apex court asked the Centre to take proactive measures to ensure the hosting of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, with the competition providing India’s youngsters with a unique opportunity to showcase their talent in the biggest stage.