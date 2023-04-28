ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestlers Could Have Lodged Complaint Before Dharna: Anurag Thakur on Protest

Previously, IOA president PT Usha had termed the protests as an 'indiscipline' act which is tarnishing India's image

The Quint
Published
Wrestling
3 min read
Wrestlers Could Have Lodged Complaint Before Dharna: Anurag Thakur on Protest
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Responding to the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against sexual harassment, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) is working in accordance with the steps outlined by the oversight committee, albeit also suggesting the protestors could have lodged police complaints before sitting on a dharna.

The nation’s top grapplers are protesting against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, by sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April.

Having expressed dissatisfaction with the MYAS-formed oversight committee’s probe, accusing the committee members of shedding ‘fake tears,’ the wrestlers are now demanding Singh’s arrest.

Also Read

Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Will File FIR, Delhi Police Tells SC

Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Will File FIR, Delhi Police Tells SC
ADVERTISEMENT
Thakur, however, stated that the ministry is following the committee’s recommendations, by saying “We are working as per the recommendations of the oversight committee. Based on their suggestions, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was empowered to conduct fair elections.”

“This was also the demand of the wrestlers, and it has always been the case, where IOA had been called to conduct elections. The IOA also constituted its ad hoc committee yesterday, which will conduct elections in the next 45 days. A new body will be selected and a retired judge will also be appointed. This whole committee should constitute selection, organizing and internal complaint committee where any player can lodge complaints,” he further added.

However, following PT Usha’s comments about the protests ‘tarnishing India’s image,’ Thakur maintained a similar tone as he stated “As far as the FIR (against Singh) is concerned, the wrestlers could have lodged a police complaint before sitting on a dharna, or even during the initial protests (in January).”

Also Read

Exclusive: Sakshi Malik Calls Out Oversight Committee for Shedding ‘Fake Tears’

Exclusive: Sakshi Malik Calls Out Oversight Committee for Shedding ‘Fake Tears’
ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone Was Given an Opportunity To Have Their Say: Anurag Thakur

Whilst the wrestlers have maintained that their testimonies of sexual harassment by Singh have not been included in the committee’s report to MYAS, Thakur claimed that everyone was provided with an opportunity to record their statements – while also maintaining that the committee’s formation was made in accordance to suit the female wrestlers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

IOA President PT Usha Terms Wrestlers' Protests as 'Indiscipline'

IOA President PT Usha Terms Wrestlers' Protests as 'Indiscipline'
I met them (protesting wrestlers) last time around as well. The Government’s sports secretary also met them. I sat with the wrestlers for many hours, not for one, but two days. After talking to them, a fact-finding committee and an oversight committee were formed. All the people were given an opportunity to appear before that committee and give their testimonies. The committee also had more women members than men, simply because the female wrestlers would be more comfortable in speaking to them.
Anurag Thakur

Meanwhile, four days after the wrestlers move Supreme Court, seeking an FIR against Singh, Delhi Police informed that they have decided to register FIR on Friday, 28 April.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and wrestling

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×