Wrestlers Could Have Lodged Complaint Before Dharna: Anurag Thakur on Protest

Responding to the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against sexual harassment, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) is working in accordance with the steps outlined by the oversight committee, albeit also suggesting the protestors could have lodged police complaints before sitting on a dharna.

The nation’s top grapplers are protesting against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, by sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April.

Having expressed dissatisfaction with the MYAS-formed oversight committee’s probe, accusing the committee members of shedding ‘fake tears,’ the wrestlers are now demanding Singh’s arrest.