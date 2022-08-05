ADVERTISEMENT

PKL Auction: Pawan Sehrawat Becomes Most Expensive Player In Pro Kabaddi History

In the Pro Kabaddi League's history, Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player; sold for INR 2.26cr.

Prajakta Bhawsar
Published
Kabaddi
2 min read
i

Pawan Sehrawat becomes the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction after Tamil Thalaivas spent a record-breaking INR 2.26 crore to purchase the renowned raider. 

Vikash Khandola, who was purchased for INR 1.70 crore, found a new home with the Bengaluru Bulls. The raider rose to the position of second-most costly purchase in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.

After being purchased by Puneri Paltan for INR 1.38Cr, Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever. Atrachali had held both records before being picked by U Mumba for INR 1 crore in the 2018 Player Auction.

In the first session of the Player Auction, a total of 15 players who have been mega stars at the Pro Kabaddi League for numerous years were auctioned up. For players in Category A, the starting price was INR 30 lakh. In the second session, the 28 players in Category B were be up for grabs.

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Player Auction Category A

  • Pawan Kumar Sehrawat to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.26 Crore

  • Vikash Khandola to Bengaluru Bulls for 1.7 Crore

  • Fazel Atrachali to Puneri Paltan for 1.38 crore

  • Pardeep Narwal to UP Yoddha for 90 Lakh

  • FBM Mohammad Nabibakgsh (F) to Puneri Paltan for 87 Lakh

  • Sachin Patna to Pirates for 81 Lakh

  • FBM Manjeet to Haryana Steelers for 80 Lakh

  • Ajith V Kumar to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 66 Lakh

  • Parvesh Bhainswal to Telugu Titans for 62 Lakh

  • Abhishek Singh to Telugu Titans Raider for 60 Lakh

  • Surjeet Singh to Telugu Titans for 50 Lakh

  • 'Deepak Niwas Hooda to Bengal Warriors fpt 43 Lakh

  • Sandeep Kumar (Dhull) to Dabang Delhi for 40 Lakh

  • Rohit Gulia to Patna Pirates for 30 Lakh

  • Sandeep Narwal - Unsold

