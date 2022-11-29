Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Top Teams After Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 formally began on 7 October, as per the date mentioned on the schedule. It has been more than a month since the league is going on. All the matches have been quite interesting so far. Fans are trying to keep a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after every match to see the updated teams. We update the points table regularly so that viewers can take a look at the top teams.

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table for Season 9 has gone through some major changes. Today, on Tuesday, 29 November, two PKL matches were scheduled to be played. The PKL points table is officially updated after the last match. Fans should keep a close eye and keep checking the points table after every match that is played.