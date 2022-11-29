ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Top Teams After Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Check the top teams in the points table after Haryana vs U Mumba match.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Sports
2 min read
i

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 formally began on 7 October, as per the date mentioned on the schedule. It has been more than a month since the league is going on. All the matches have been quite interesting so far. Fans are trying to keep a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after every match to see the updated teams. We update the points table regularly so that viewers can take a look at the top teams.

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table for Season 9 has gone through some major changes. Today, on Tuesday, 29 November, two PKL matches were scheduled to be played. The PKL points table is officially updated after the last match. Fans should keep a close eye and keep checking the points table after every match that is played.

The PKL 2022 Season 9 last match today, on Tuesday, 29 November, was between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba. We have all the latest details so you can take a look at them to stay updated.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9: Latest Match Details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 first match today, on Tuesday, was between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants. The match began at 7:30 pm IST, as per the time mentioned on the official schedule.

According to the latest details available after the match, team Gujarat Giants defeated team Puneri Paltan today. Interested viewers can take a look at the points table to know the positions of their favourite teams.

The PKL 2022 Season 9, second match on Tuesday, was played between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, according to the schedule. The match began at 8:30 pm IST.

As per the details available online, after the match is over, team U Mumba was defeated by Haryana Steelers.

One must know that the two matches that were played on Tuesday took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Both the matches that were scheduled for today are finally over now. Now, we can take look at the updated PKL 2022 Season 9 points table. It is important to note that two matches are scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, 30 November, as well.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Updated After Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL Match

Take a look at the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table for Season 9 after the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match on Tuesday, 29 November:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTieScore DifferencePoints
1Puneri Paltan1912525369
2Jaipur Pink Panthers18126011464
3Bengaluru Bulls1811614963
4UP Yoddhas1810624660
5Tamil Thalaivas18873-1553
6Dabang Delhi KC18990351
7U Mumba18990-550
8Bengal Warriors188823149
9Patna Pirates18783-3648
10Haryana Steelers18792-1646
11Gujarat Giants186111-3841
12Telugu Titans192170-18615
Read More
