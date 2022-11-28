ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standing After Telugu vs Jaipur PKL Match

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Here is the updated points table after the matches on Monday, 28 November.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Sports
2 min read
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standing After Telugu vs Jaipur PKL Match
i

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially began on 7 October. Ever since the league started, fans are keeping a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table to see the top teams. Everyone wants their favourite team to win the Pro Kabaddi League. All the matches have been quite interesting so far. Numerous changes have taken place in the points table as the matches are being played between different teams. Fans must stay updated with the details.

We will bring you the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table for Season 9. Today, on Monday, 28 November, two matches are scheduled to be played. The PKL points table 2022 will be updated after the final match on Monday is over. The first match is set to be played between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi: How Lucky Sharma Is Bringing Jammu & Kashmir on India’s Kabaddi Map

Pro Kabaddi: How Lucky Sharma Is Bringing Jammu & Kashmir on India’s Kabaddi Map
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest details available online, the PKL 2022 Season 9 match today, on Monday, 28 November, UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors was scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match Details

UP Yoddhas played against Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Team UP Yoddhas defeated Bengal Warriors in the first match on Monday.

The second match on 28 November, was played between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. The PKL 2022 second match on Monday formally began at 8:30 pm IST. This match also took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

During the second match, Telugu Titans was defeated by Jaipur Pink Panthers. Now, it is time to take a look at the updated PKL 2022 points table for Season 9 as the matches are over on Monday.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, 2022: Teams, Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, 2022: Teams, Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT
To know more about the Pro Kabaddi 2022 complete schedule, one must keep a close eye on this space. Along with the points table, we also inform our players about the upcoming matches and their details.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table Season 9: Updated Table After Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Here is the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table for Season 9 that is updated after the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTieScore DifferencePoints
1Puneri Paltan1812426569
2Jaipur Pink Panthers18126011464
3Bengaluru Bulls1811614963
4UP Yoddhas1810624660
5Tamil Thalaivas18873-1553
6Dabang Delhi KC18990351
7Bengal Warriors188823149
8U Mumba17980-349
9Patna Pirates18783-3648
10Haryana Steelers17692-1841
Also Read

PKL Auction 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi League

PKL Auction 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi League

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×