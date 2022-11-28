Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standing After Telugu vs Jaipur PKL Match
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Here is the updated points table after the matches on Monday, 28 November.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially began on 7 October. Ever since the league started, fans are keeping a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table to see the top teams. Everyone wants their favourite team to win the Pro Kabaddi League. All the matches have been quite interesting so far. Numerous changes have taken place in the points table as the matches are being played between different teams. Fans must stay updated with the details.
We will bring you the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table for Season 9. Today, on Monday, 28 November, two matches are scheduled to be played. The PKL points table 2022 will be updated after the final match on Monday is over. The first match is set to be played between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors.
According to the latest details available online, the PKL 2022 Season 9 match today, on Monday, 28 November, UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors was scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match Details
UP Yoddhas played against Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Team UP Yoddhas defeated Bengal Warriors in the first match on Monday.
The second match on 28 November, was played between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. The PKL 2022 second match on Monday formally began at 8:30 pm IST. This match also took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.
During the second match, Telugu Titans was defeated by Jaipur Pink Panthers. Now, it is time to take a look at the updated PKL 2022 points table for Season 9 as the matches are over on Monday.
To know more about the Pro Kabaddi 2022 complete schedule, one must keep a close eye on this space. Along with the points table, we also inform our players about the upcoming matches and their details.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table Season 9: Updated Table After Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Here is the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table for Season 9 that is updated after the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|18
|12
|4
|2
|65
|69
|2
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|18
|12
|6
|0
|114
|64
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|11
|6
|1
|49
|63
|4
|UP Yoddhas
|18
|10
|6
|2
|46
|60
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|18
|8
|7
|3
|-15
|53
|6
|Dabang Delhi KC
|18
|9
|9
|0
|3
|51
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|8
|8
|2
|31
|49
|8
|U Mumba
|17
|9
|8
|0
|-3
|49
|9
|Patna Pirates
|18
|7
|8
|3
|-36
|48
|10
|Haryana Steelers
|17
|6
|9
|2
|-18
|41
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.