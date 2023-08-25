Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the finals of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2023, which is being held in Budapest. The Olympics gold medallist recorded a throw of 88.77m in his first attempt itself, which was enough to secure his place in the final.

It also happens to be among Neeraj's best throw of the year, surpassing his previously recorded 88.67m and 87.66m attempts in the Doha Diamond League and Lausanne Diamond League respectively.

A total of 37 javelin throwers have been divided into two groups, with a total of 12 athletes set to qualify for the final. Neeraj was a part of Group A, which also included Anderson Peters, the current World Champion, and Germany’s Julian Weber. A throw of 83m or more leads to direct qualification, with Neeraj being the only athlete from his group to achieve this mark.