Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Aims To Maintain Pole Position in Lausanne

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action for the second Diamond League event this Friday, 30 June, competing in the Lausanne edition. Currently ranked first in men’s javelin throw, following his Doha Diamond League triumph last month, the star javelin thrower will be aiming to further establish his ascendancy and dominance.
What Is the Men’s Javelin Throw Schedule for Diamond League 2023?
The event at Lausanne, Switzerland, will be the second of the five events in 2023 Diamond League, wherein men’s javelin throw is on the roster. The first chapter was played out in Qatar’s Doha on 5 May, with Neeraj securing first place with a throw of 88.67m.
Following the Lausanne chapter, men’s javelin throw will also be a part of the competition in the Monaco Diamond League, on 21 July, and in Zurich Diamond League, on 31 August. The last showdown between the world’s top javelin throwers will be at the final of the 2023 Diamond League, in the United States of America’s Eugene between 16-17 September.
Men's javelin throw schedule in Diamond League 2023:
Doha Diamond League (5 May, Completed)
Lausanne Diamond League (30 June)
Monaco Diamond League (21 July)
Zurich Diamond League (31 August)
Eugene Diamond League Final (16/17 September)
Current Diamond League 2023 Standings
Having won the Doha Diamond League event, Neeraj is currently holding the pole position in the standings, with eight points. He is closely followed by Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch with seven points, and Grenada’s Anderson Peters with six points.
The defending champion from India clinched first place in Qatar with a throw of 88.67, whilst with his best attempt to 88.63m, Vadlejch stood second. Making a comeback to the arena, Peters finished in third place with his 85.88m attempt.
Who Else Will Participate in Lausanne Diamond League?
Vadlejch, an Olympics silver medallist, and Peters, the two-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist, will feature in the Lausanne event as well. Barring the trio of usual suspects, there will also be keen interest in Finland’s Oliver Helander who did not feature in Doha, but has a personal best record of 89.83m.
Participants in men's javelin throw:
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Artur Felfner (Ukraine)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
Oliver Helander (Finland)
Curtis Thompson (USA)
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago)
Julian Weber (Germany)
Neeraj’s Best 5 Throws Since Tokyo Triumph
Since winning the gold medal in Tokyo, three years ago, Neeraj Chopra has bettered his numbers on multiple occasions. His personal best is 89.84m, coming in last year's Stockholm Diamond League.
The 25-year-old made breached the 89m-mark on two other occasions last year – one being in the Lausanne Diamond League itself, wherein he registered a throw of 89.08m, and the other being an 89.30m effort in Finland's Paavo Nurmi Games.
