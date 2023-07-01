Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Bags Another Win With 87.66m Throw

Despite recovering from an injury only recently, Neeraj Chopra resumed his Diamond League 2023 campaign exactly from where he left in May, as he secured yet another first-place finish. The Indian javelin thrower topped the charts in the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, 30 June, with a best attempt of 87.66m.

Neeraj arrived in Lausanne as the defending men’s javelin throw champion in Diamond League – a record which no one else has held from India – whereas he also won the Doha leg of this competition, with a best effort of 88.67m. Having said that, the battle in Lausanne emerged as a litmus test for the athlete, following his month-long injury layover.