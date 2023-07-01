ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Bags Another Win With 87.66m Throw

Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Bags Another Win With 87.66m Throw

Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra bounced back from an underwhelming start to secure first position.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Sports
2 min read
Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Bags Another Win With 87.66m Throw
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Despite recovering from an injury only recently, Neeraj Chopra resumed his Diamond League 2023 campaign exactly from where he left in May, as he secured yet another first-place finish. The Indian javelin thrower topped the charts in the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, 30 June, with a best attempt of 87.66m.

Neeraj arrived in Lausanne as the defending men’s javelin throw champion in Diamond League – a record which no one else has held from India – whereas he also won the Doha leg of this competition, with a best effort of 88.67m. Having said that, the battle in Lausanne emerged as a litmus test for the athlete, following his month-long injury layover.

Also Read

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India Name 54-Member Squad, Neeraj to Miss

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India Name 54-Member Squad, Neeraj to Miss
ADVERTISEMENT
The start was not as expected from the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, as Neeraj faulted his first attempt. In the same round, Germany’s Julian Weber secured the provisional pole with an 86.20m attempt, followed by Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Ukraine’s Artur Felfner.

However, Neeraj eventually kept growing into the event as he rediscovered his rhythm. An 83.52m throw helped him claim third place after the second round, whilst with an 85.04m throw, he further stepped up a place on the ladder to claim second position.

The fourth attempt saw Neeraj faulting for the second time on the day, but with an 87.66m attempt, he stood first by the end of the fifth round. Albeit he could not better his tally in the final round, recording 84.15m, the fifth-round throw proved to be enough to secure yet another first-place finish for India’s golden boy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Neeraj Chopra: Sure, Steady, and Successful

Neeraj Chopra: Sure, Steady, and Successful

As for the leaderboard, Weber and Vadlejch both recorded their best attempts in the last round, finishing second and third respectively. For two-time World Championships gold medallist, Anderson Peters, it was an underwhelming outing, as he finished fifth.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Neeraj Chopra   Javelin Throw   Javelin 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×