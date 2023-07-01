Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Another Win for Neeraj, Sreeshankar Gets 5th Place

The Indian contingent had contrasting results in the Lausanne leg of Diamond League 2023. Whilst Neeraj Chopra secured his second consecutive win of the season in men’s javelin throw, Murali Sreeshankar could only finish fifth in the men’s long jump event.

Neeraj Chopra Secures Another Win

Neeraj, the defending champion who had started his 2023 season with a win in the Doha leg back in May, arrived in Lausanne after spending a month on the sidelines, owing to a muscular injury.