IPL 2022 Final Date: Qualified Teams, IPL Match Timings, Venue and Schedule

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has almost reached its end. Now, there are only two games left – Qualifier 2 and the final game. IPL 2022 is also nearing the end of its business and as the date for the final nears, the enthusiasm among the viewers has also doubled up. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the final to take place to know who will win the trophy for this season.

As we are coming close to the end date of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, it is important for everyone to note down certain important details.