India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup Clash Could be Rescheduled: Reports

The highly anticipated clash 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash between neighbours India and Pakistan, which was initially scheduled to be held on 15 October in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, is now likely to be rescheduled.
According to a report in the Indian Express, this new development comes owing to 15 October being the first day of Navratri, wherein Garba celebrations are common across the state of Gujarat.
However, should the match be shifted to a different date, fans will be in for a major rescheduling challenge as well, with many having already finalised their travel plans in accordance with the initial date.
Earlier, it was highlighted that hotel rents for 15 October have sky-rocketed in Ahmedabad, whilst there also has been a hike in the airfare. With the match now unlikely to proceed as per the initial schedule, cricket enthusiasts across the country will have to cancel prior plans and formulate new ones.
