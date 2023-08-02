World Cup: India vs Pak To Be Held on 14 October as PCB Approves Date Change

The highly anticipated 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, which was initially scheduled to be held on 15 October, has now been pre-poned to 14 October. This development comes owing to 15 October being the first day of Navratri, wherein Gabra celebrations are expected to take place throughout the state of Gujarat.
Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested a venue relocation, which was eventually turned down by both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Whilst the match will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, in accordance with the initial schedule, it will now take place a day prior than expected. Additionally, this change in schedule comes with another date alteration for a different match.
Before facing India, Pakistan were supposed to play against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on 12 October. With the Indo-Pak clash taking place only a couple of days later, the fixture against the Lankans will now be played on 10 October.
The two fixture alterations were sent to PCB by BCCI and ICC, and subsequently, the former have confirmed their approval. Although BCCI are yet to send an official confirmation, the new version of the World Cup schedule is expected to release soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)