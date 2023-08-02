World Cup: India vs Pak To Be Held on 14 October as PCB Approves Date Change

The highly anticipated 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, which was initially scheduled to be held on 15 October, has now been pre-poned to 14 October. This development comes owing to 15 October being the first day of Navratri, wherein Gabra celebrations are expected to take place throughout the state of Gujarat.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested a venue relocation, which was eventually turned down by both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the International Cricket Council (ICC).