Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India Miss Olympics Berth After 0-1 Loss To Japan

The Indian women's hockey team attacked in waves, applied full press and earned several penalty corners but the only thing could not do was score as Japan survived many anxious moments to emerge 1-0 winner in the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and claimed a berth in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

The Japanese crowded their half, defended in numbers and absorbed all the pressure as they thwarted the Indians' every attempt to finish third at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro-Turf Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

It was just not India's day as they ended on the wrong end of the result despite trying their best, failing to make it to their third Olympic Games in a row. India had finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic Games but were left heartbroken as they finished fourth in the qualifiers.