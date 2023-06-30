Watch: PM Modi's Address at Delhi University Ceremony Marking 100 Years

ADVERTISEMENT
Over 100 years ago, DU was established with just three colleges.

Delhi University (DU) will hold the closing ceremony of its centenary celebrations on Friday, 30 June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the gathering.

The prime minister is also expected to lay the foundation stones for three new buildings and release a collection of coffee table books. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the ceremony as a guest of honour, officials said.

"As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone," PM Modi tweeted ahead of the event.

Over 100 years ago, DU was established with just three colleges, 750 students, eight departments, and two faculties. Now, the university has over 90 affiliated colleges spread across the city.

Topics:  PM Modi   Delhi University   DU 

