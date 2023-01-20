Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League: When & How to Watch Live Streaming in India
Liverpool vs Chelsea: The Premier League match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, 21 January.
Liverpool is gearing up to play against Chelsea in the Premier League which is scheduled to take place soon. According to the latest official details, the Premier League will take place on Saturday, 21 January 2023. It is important to note that both, Liverpool and Chelsea are having a tough time this season due to nagging injury issues and other problems. However, football fans across the globe are still excited to watch the teams battle it out on Saturday.
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League that is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the teams play against each other because they want their favourite team to win. It is important to go through the latest match details before the two teams battle it out.
Here are the live streaming details of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match that you should know if you want to watch it. We will also mention the date and time of the match here so you can know everything.
On what date will Liverpool and Chelsea play against each other in the Premier League?
According to the latest details, Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21 January 2023.
What is the time of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, 21 January. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the match at the same time.
Where will Liverpool and Chelsea play against each other?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League will be conducted at Anfield, Liverpool.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Chelsea match for viewers in India?
Viewers in India can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League on the Star Sports Network at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League in India?
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app on the scheduled date and time.
