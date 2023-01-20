Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League: When & How to Watch Live Streaming in India

Liverpool is gearing up to play against Chelsea in the Premier League which is scheduled to take place soon. According to the latest official details, the Premier League will take place on Saturday, 21 January 2023. It is important to note that both, Liverpool and Chelsea are having a tough time this season due to nagging injury issues and other problems. However, football fans across the globe are still excited to watch the teams battle it out on Saturday.

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League that is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the teams play against each other because they want their favourite team to win. It is important to go through the latest match details before the two teams battle it out.