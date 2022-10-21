Fans Welcome Erik ten Hag’s Decision to Drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea Game
Many fans were in support of the Manchester United manager's decision following the incident against Tottenham.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from Saturday’s fixture against Chelsea found support from football fans.
The United manager made the announcement on Thursday, 20 October, via a club statement. Ten Hag mentioned that the Portuguese forward will not be a part of the team’s squad and will train on his own while the team will go ahead with its preparations for the upcoming game.
The decision came following Ronaldo’s walk down into the tunnel before the end of the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday which the Red Devils won 2-0.
Meanwhile, fans have welcomed Ten Hag’s decision to drop Ronaldo, calling it the right move. Some others opined that no player is bigger than the coach or club.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ronaldo’s actions were met with immense scrutiny and criticism from both fans and pundits alike. Many expressed their displeasure and termed the 37-year-old's actions as ‘disrespectful and unprofessional’.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, has broken his silence and came out with a post on his official Instagram handle. The veteran footballer wrote that he had always played the game with respect and sometimes heat of the moment got the best of him.
